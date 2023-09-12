AUBURN — The Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana will host a car seat inspection clinic aimed at promoting child safety and providing valuable resources to local families.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Women’s Care Center, 918 W. 7th St.
The free event coincides with National Child Passenger Safety Week and is open to anyone interested in attending.
The car seat inspection clinic is organized as part of the center’s ongoing commitment to support the well-being and safety of women and children in the community. Its goal is to educate parents and caregivers about the proper use and installation of car seats, ensuring that children are protected in vehicles at all times.
During the clinic, trained technicians from the center, in collaboration with other local child passenger safety technicians, will offer complimentary car seat inspections to parents and caregivers.
Participants will have the opportunity to have their car seats checked for correct installation, appropriate sizing, and any signs of wear or damage. The event is first come, first served with no appointments necessary.
In addition to the inspections, those attending will receive personalized guidance on how to correctly install car seats, adjust harnesses, and secure children of different ages and sizes.
Experts will share valuable information on the latest car seat safety standards and answer questions addressing individual concerns to ensure a comprehensive understanding of child passenger safety.
“As a permanent fitting station, our purpose behind hosting this annual event is to ensure children in our community are protected and safe as they travel in vehicles,” said Heather Hunter, the center’s lead counselor and child passenger safety technician.
The center extends a warm welcome to all parents, caregivers, and community members to attend the car seat inspection clinic. It also expresses its appreciation to the trained technicians and community partners who are volunteering their time and expertise to make the event possible.
The Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate support, education, and resources to women and families facing unplanned pregnancies.
It offers a wide range of free services, including pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, options counseling, parenting classes, and material assistance. Its mission is to empower women to make informed decisions about their pregnancies and provide them with the necessary tools for a successful future.
