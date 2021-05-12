AUBURN — On the 120th anniversary of Carbaugh Jewelers, owner Mike Littlejohn has created a piece that ties together the full history of the downtown Auburn store.
The opal pendant features a stone that dates back a century and was touched by two past owners, father and son Charles and Bob Carbaugh. It was found in an envelope from Little’s Jewelry Store, bearing the name of Ed Little, who founded the business in 1901.
Store employee Jan Bundy discovered the opal as she was sorting through the belongings of her late parents, Bob and Betty Carbaugh of Auburn.
An outside envelope bore her father’s handwriting, and her grandfather had written on a stone-protecting paper inside, identifying the stone as an Australian black opal.
“To open up this envelope and find that is just a treasure,” Littlejohn said.
The stone is a doublet, with thin layer of opal glued to a darker stone behind it.
“The dark color shines through the opal and gives it the greenish-blue cast that it has,” Littlejohn said. “They still make those today, but you can’t find one with that kind of fire, nor that size,” at least not at an affordable price.
As soon as he saw it, Littlejohn told Bundy, “We are going to set this stone, and we’re going to feature it on Facebook.”
Throughout April, Littlejohn detailed the project in Facebook videos watched by thousands of viewers.
The opal’s size of 16 by 9 millimeters, nonstandard in today’s terms, presented a challenge in mounting. On a video, Littlejohn described it as “very tedious” work to avoid chipping the stone.
Its thin edge, known to jewelers as a “girdle,” made setting the stone a delicate process.
“Opals are very sensitive, anyway. They are fragile,” he said.
Littlejohn paired the opal with a five-point diamond that belonged to Bob Carbaugh.
“It means a lot to me. My grandfather, my father’s stone and Mike — who, we’ve worked together for over 40 years — built it,” Bundy said.
Ed Little started the store in 1901. Charles Carbaugh began working there as a high school student in 1915. The two ran the store together until Little died in 1956. Carbaugh bought the business and later changed its name in 1960.
When Charles Carbaugh died in 1962, his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Betty Carbaugh, took ownership.
Littlejohn, like Charles Carbaugh, began working at the store when he was in high school. He became the owner when Bob and Betty Carbaugh retired in 1997, after Littlejohn had worked there 17 years.
Littlejohn incorporated the business as LJ Inc., but did not learn until later that the initials matched the original business name of Little’s Jewelry Store Inc.
Since the opal that spans the store’s history became a video star, people are visiting the store to see it, and they even ask Littlejohn about it when he is out shopping.
“People were so intrigued by it,” Bundy said.
“The story, for some reason, reaches out and grabs people,” Littlejohn said.
“It waited 100 years to come out and tell its story,” he said about the jewel. “This is a perfect time for this opal to surface.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.