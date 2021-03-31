AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day weekend.
A total of 30 cases has been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 4.3 per day. Wednesday marks the 34th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between birth and age 10; one between ages 21-30; one in the 31-40 age bracket; and one in the 61-70 age group.
They bring the total to 4,010 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
New cases among DeKalb County residents over the age of 70 nearly disappeared in March, according to the Health Department’s reports.
During the month, COVID-19 was diagnosed in only three people between ages 71-80 and two people in the 81-90 age bracket.
No cases were reported in the 91-100 age group during March.
The group with the most new cases during March was the 21-30 age bracket, with 28 cases.
The totals include March 2-31, because the March 1 cases were grouped with Feb. 27-28 in the department’s reports.
The overall March total of 122 new cases compares to 289 cases reported from Feb. 1 through March 1.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported last Thursday, and three deaths have been recorded in March.
