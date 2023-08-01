St. Martin’s golf benefit is Saturday
GARRETT — The 15th annual “Swinging for St. Martin’s” golf benefit will take place Saturday at Garrett Country Club., 401 N. Walsh St.
Team check-in and continental breakfast begin at 7 a.m.
The great ball drop is at 7:55 a.m. Numbered golf balls are $20 each and are placed in a container that is dropped over the putting green by Garrett utilities. The ball closest to the pin wins a $500 cash prize.
Play begins at 8 a.m. in Florida scramble format.
The cost is $360 per team for a four-person team. The cost includes cart, green fees, two drink tickets, lunch and gift.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, as well as the top women’s team.
To register, visit the Garrett Country Club or online at st-martins-healthcare-inc.square.site/.
St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett, is a free clinic that has served uninsured residents of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties since October 2005.
