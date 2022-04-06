Leadership doesn’t always look like sitting in the corner office or the head of a board room table.
According to the Harvard Business Review, leadership is about connecting, motivating, and inspiring a sense of shared purpose or objective. It is a continual journey of learning and self-discovery. That’s why leadership development programs like DeKalb LEADS are crucial to the success of businesses, nonprofit organizations, and communities.
As members of the DeKalb LEADS steering committee, we often get asked why (and who) should apply for this transformational program, so we compiled our own “Top Ten” reasons why you should apply for our upcoming cohort or encourage someone you know to invest in themselves.
1. Discover your leadership style. Learning your natural strengths and how you can harness them can help determine the type of leader you are and what you aspire to be.
2. Clarify your vision. Why do you want to serve in a leadership position at work, in the community, on a board, or in life. Knowing and communicating your “why” will motivate those around you as well.
3. Get ready to level up! You may gain the experience and confidence to throw your name in the hat for a potential promotion at work, run for office, or serve on a nonprofit board. Skills developed in DeKalb LEADS will support those goals.
4. Empower yourself. Great leaders aren’t born, they are made. It takes a lot of hard work to lead a team. Most of that work starts and ends with you. How much are you willing to learn, grow, and share with those you lead or your community?
5. New Year, New You. Self-confidence is as important of a skill to learn as Robert’s Rules of Order. Through leadership training, public speaking, group activities, and other exercises, you will grow in confidence in yourself, your abilities, and your opinions – even when they are opposed.
6. Two Ears…One Mouth. Learning to listen to your cohort members, presenters, and facilitators, while developing questions and opinions will help create another valuable skill for your leadership toolbelt. DeKalb LEADS will help you widen your thinking to solve or make decisions in innovative and creative ways.
7. Communication. Learning to communicate with clarity and kindness is vital to becoming a great leader. Knowing your communication style and how to adjust it for your audience is an important skill. The training and coaching you receive from this program will help hone those skills.
8. EQ vs. IQ. Business leaders and experts around the globe believe that both high IQ (cognitive intelligence) and EQ (emotional intelligence) are found in successful leaders. However, the latest research shows the most effective leaders have a higher EQ and are seen as more approachable, understanding, and trusting.
9. Pom-Poms and Spirit Fingers. Great leaders know how to influence people. Motivating your team, board, or community group is imperative to the success and overall happiness of others at the table. Leaders need to learn how to pick a good team, give them direction, and celebrate successes.
10. Learn from Mistakes. Sometimes the most valuable lessons come from mistakes we make, or others have made. Acknowledging shortcomings is brave; learning from them is powerful.
Are you ready to take on a new challenge? Reach out to any Steering Committee member or visit dekalbchamberpartnership.com/images/Leads_Packet_2023.pdf for an application.
DeKalb LEADS Steering Committee wrote this piece for its weekly DeKalb LEADS piece appearing in The Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.