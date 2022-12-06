INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has announced 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools.
Garrett High School and Waterloo Elementary School received this recognition.
Schools receiving the Purple Star designation are awarded for their significant display of commitment to service members, veterans and students and families connected to our nation’s military.
Schools awarded the Purple Star designation in 2022 join 60 schools previously awarded with Indiana’s Purple Star designation. The designation is valid for three years.
2022 Purple Star Schools
Area 31 Career Center, MSD Wayne Township;
Ben Davis High School, MSD Wayne Township;
Benjamin Harrison Elementary, School City of East Chicago;
East Side Elementary, Clay Community Schools;
Garrett High School, Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Corporation;
Indiana Digital Learning School, Union School Corporation;
Mitchell High School, Mitchell Community Schools;
Mooresville High School, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation;
Neil Armstrong Elementary School, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation;
Newby Memorial Elementary School, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation;
North Madison Elementary School, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation;
Northeast Dubois Elementary School, Northeast Dubois County School Corporation;
Northeast Dubois Intermediate School, Northeast Dubois County School Corporation;
Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School, Northeast Dubois County School Corporation;
Northwood Elementary School, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation;
Paul Hadley Middle School, Mooresville Consolidated School Corporation;
Pendleton Heights Middle School, South Madison Community School Corporation;
Switzerland County High School, Switzerland County School Corporation;
Waterloo Elementary School, DeKalb County Central United School District; and
Woodlan Elementary School, East Allen County Schools.
“Our service members and their families make sacrifices daily on behalf of our country in order to keep us safe and protect the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Highlighting this service and sacrifice year-round is a priority for our state, and it is an honor to award the Purple Star designation to Indiana schools that emphatically recognize and celebrate our military families, as well as support current students who are considering a future that may include enlistment leading to service.”
In Indiana, schools receiving the Purple Star designation must meet the following criteria:
• Have an assigned point of contact for military families;
• Meet all grade-level training requirements for point of contact;
• Have a dedicated webpage providing recognition and resources for service members, veterans and students and families;
• Host an annual military program (Veterans Day, 9/11, etc.);
• Have a public military display recognizing service members;
• Submit a school board resolution publicizing support for military students and families; and
• Ensure military service members and their immediate family members meeting minimum job qualifications for open positions at the school will be guaranteed a job interview.
More information on the Indiana Purple Star School designation is available at in.gov/doe/educators/purple-star-school-applications.
