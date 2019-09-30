AUBURN — Organizations and businesses won awards for their entries in Saturday’s Grand Finale Parade at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
The annual parade through Auburn streets opened the final day of the weeklong fair. It took place under cloudy skies, but rain held off for the parade, which lasted more than an hour.
Winners of awards:
Clubs & Organizations: 1. Eastside FFA, 2. Cub Scout Pack 3169, 3. DeKalb ATV.
Bands: 1. Eastside High School Marching Pride, 2. DeKalb High School Baron Brigade, 3. Auburn Community Band.
Commercial: 1. Auburn Electric Department, 2. Auburn Village Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing, 3. The Home Depot. Decorated Cars/Floats: 1. North Eastern Group Realty, 2. Auburn Parks Department, 3. DeKalb County Relay for Life. Novelty: 1. Skatin’ Station, 2. YMCA of DeKalb County, 3. CC Banks Productions (Huber Opera House). Outstanding Other: 1. DeKalb High School Performing Arts.
Antique: 1. Wayne Fry, 1955 John Deere Model 60 tractor, 2. Farmer & Merchants State Bank fire truck.
Religious Group: 1. Auburn Church of Christ, 2. Auburn First United Methodist Church School of Early Learning, 3. County Line Church of God-Auburn campus.
Variety: 1. Starstruck Performance Company, 2. Turning Pointe Dance Academy, 3. Ratio Dance.
Equestrian: 1. Eastside FFA.
