AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday voted to purchase a new radio system for emergency dispatchers from Motorola for $599,000.
The decision reverses a decision made four weeks ago, when commissioners voted to buy a system from J&K Communications of Columbia City for $292,000, over the objections for Central Communications director Brian Humbarger.
Last week, Humbarger changed the commissioners’ minds with a slide presentation comparing the Motorola system with J&K Communications’ Zetron system. Leaders of local police and fire departments attended the July 13 meeting to support Humbarger.
Commissioners will not sign a contract with Motorola until their attorney, James McCanna, reviews the lengthy contract.
The Motorola purchase gained approval on a 2-1 vote, with Commissioners Don Grogg and Jackie Rowan in favor.
Commissioners President William Hartman said he voted “no” as a protest against the way the purchase was handled, giving commissioners a short time frame to make an expensive decision.
“That was my message that, ‘Don’t do that to me again,’” Hartman said.
Hartman said he is pleased that Motorola will pay charges of approximately $12,000 per year for a land-based line to connect DeKalb County to a statewide network.
Commissioners also voted to offer the part-time job of county weights-and-measures inspector to Patrick Grant of Fort Wayne for $22,500 annually.
“He wants to keep being productive and active” in retirement — “nothing wrong with that,” Hartman said about Grant.
Grant would replace David Swogger, a former county commissioner who has served 27 years as weights and measures inspector.
Duties include inspecting the accuracy of gasoline pumps and scales in retail stores.
The commissioners approved requests totaling $44,822 for reimbursement from the federal CARES Act. The sum includes the county’s expenses for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as laptop computers for employees working at home, sanitizing supplies, Plexiglas barriers in county offices and new countertops.
