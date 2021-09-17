Local police officers make eight arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made eight arrests between Sept. 14-15, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Paul Ritumalta, 36, of the 1700 block of Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kevin Wysong, 28, of the 2500 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Marcos Diaz, 33, of the 400 block of Pursley Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
D. Shawn Maxey, 26, of the 500 block of West Main Street, Plainfield, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of battery and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Dustin Bonar, 35, of Leesburg, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Antonio Alvarado, 30, of the 500 block of Carlton Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Randy Smith, 33, of the 200 block of Belmont Boulevard, Decatur, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Sept. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Selby, 58, of the 200 block of North Elm Street, Albion, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Sept. 15 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.