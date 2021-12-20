AUBURN — The first order of business on Monday morning’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting agenda was the swearing in of Susan Sleeper as the new auditor for the county.
The brief swearing in ceremony was administered by DeKalb County Commissioners’ attorney Jim McCanna.
Sleeper, the former chief deputy auditor, was appointed to the position on Saturday during a caucus of the DeKalb County Republican precinct committeemen. She will fill the unexpired term of Auditor Jan Bauman, who announced her retirement from the position earlier this month due to health reasons.
Bauman resigned from her position effective Dec. 18. Sleeper has been an employee of the auditor’s office since June 2013 and has been in the chief deputy position since 2015. The current term of the auditor expires Dec. 31, 2022.
During the Dec. 14 DeKalb County Council meeting, President Rick Ring shared a few comments about Bauman.
“I want to express on my part how much we have appreciated Jan and how hard she has worked,” he said. “She has done an exceptional job.”
Sleeper was the only candidate that applied for the position.
Ring complimented Sleeper’s knowledge of the job during the Dec. 14 meeting.
“Susan is ready to step in as auditor,” he said. “She has worked hand in hand with Jan over the last seven years.”
In a continuing effort to protect the historic Spencerville Covered Bridge, the commissioners gave Jack Smith, information services director for DeKalb County, the approval to purchase a new camera system to help protect the bridge.
During the Dec. 14 meeting, Smith presented three quotes for cameras ranging from $3,000 to $13,000. On Monday, the commissioners approved purchasing seven cameras from alarm.com at a cost of $3,000.
Smith said once tripped by movement, the cameras will record the previous 30 seconds, giving law enforcement the opportunity to see the disturbance. Information from the system will be stored on the Cloud and it will give law enforcement a live feed whenever the cameras are tripped.
Smith said after looking at all the options, he believed the alarm.com option was the best way to go at this time for the county.
The Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge will pay for the cameras and the county has agreed to pick up the yearly fee of $300 for Cloud storage.
