WATERLOO — The Town of Waterloo has released a schedule of events for Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Treats Before Dark will take place from 3-5 p.m. in Francis Thomson Memorial Park on Van Vleek Street.
Waterloo Elementary Teacher Truck or Treat also will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Waterloo Depot, across the street from Thomson Park.
Townwide trick-or-treating at residences is scheduled for 5-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.