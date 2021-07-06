AUBURN — Amateur radio operators “HAMS” from around the area will converge on the ACD Museum Saturday for this year’s convention.
Hamfest, hosted by the Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. There will be free admission to Hamfest and the museum during the event.
“HAM radio enthusiasts from the tri-state area will begin arriving Friday to set up their displays of radio equipment and prepare for Saturday’s event,” said John Chalmers, W9GOO, NIARA president.
Exhibits will be set up both inside and outside the museum, offering a variety of radio merchandise, antennas and accessories.
Jack Dold, W9OWO, a NIARA member and Auburn resident said, “attending a hamfest is the best way to learn about ham radio. Hams are eager to introduce new people to the hobby. After all, ham radio is the original social network.”
As COVID-19 continues to be prevalent around the area, precautions will be taken.
For more information, visit w9ou.org, the NIARA website.
