AUBURN — The J. Kruse Education Center launched this week at Kruse Plaza, south of Auburn.
“We believe we are going to be able to impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, returning veterans, and adults,” said John Kruse, founder and CEO of the center.
The center’s Career Coaching Academy will examine each student’s values, interests, personality and skills to map out a personalized, objective-based plan for career placement, the center said in a news release.
Designed for adults, returning veterans and teenagers, the center is one of the first academies in the world to cater specifically to students as young as 13, it said.
“We are helping individuals discover their unique talents, passions, and strengths, and connecting those with a career they will be fulfilled in and love.” said Matthew Toth, executive director of the center.
A former principal of DeKalb High School, Toth said he experienced what he called the downfalls of government mandates on schools.
“I saw juniors and seniors who at the end of their K-12 experience had trouble figuring out what they were trying to do and what they wanted to do post-high-school,” Toth said.
“It’s intimidating to choose a career,” said Austin Macy, lead career coach for the center. “We’re making the process much easier and accessible.”
By “understanding an individual’s values, their interests, personality and their skills, we are able to create a smart, objective-based career plan for them,” Macy added.
With scientific assessments and one-on-one mentoring, the Career Coaching Academy offers a long-term partnership, saving students the hassle and debt that goes with changing majors and career focus, the center said.
“We tailor our approach to each student,” Kruse said. “The goal is to empower students, help them identify their passion and teach them the backroads to a fulfilling work life.”
The center allows students in explore 16 career pathways, a news release said.
Students can participate in the Career Coaching Academy either on site or through a virtual experience. People can apply for scholarships on the center’s website, jkruseeducation.org.
The owner-partners in Kruse Plaza — John Kruse, Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager — described the education center as a goal for their building in April 2019. In late 2018, they purchased the spacious former World War II museum built by Kruse’s uncle, Dean V. Kruse.
