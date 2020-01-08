AUBURN — Metal Technologies employees recently gave Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a gift of $1,000.
Company President Matthew Fetter said every Christmas season, Metal Technologies provides an opportunity for its employees to participate in MTI Caring Christmas by giving them the opportunity to vote for their favorite charities, with the top five charities receiving donations.
The funds will help Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pay processing fees for large game and livestock donations within DeKalb County. The processed meat will be given to area hunger-relief agencies.
“The $1,000 in funds will pay to process about 900 pounds of donated large game and livestock — providing 3,500 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within our community,” said Amber Zecca, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s Fund Development Director.
On average, the cost of the donated meat is about $1.16 per pound, which is only 29 cents per meal, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process approximately 1.4 million pounds of meat, providing more than 5.7 million meals.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana. For more information on this program and its services, to locate local participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, people can visit HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
