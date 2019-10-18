AUBURN — A DeKalb County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday night in the case of a woman charged with swindling up to $50,000 from DeKalb County physician Dr. Mark Souder in a deal involving an estate in Costa Rica.
Kattia Tarnow, 50, of Fort Wayne, on trial in DeKalb Circuit Court this week, was found guilty of theft, a Level 6 felony. She was accused of exerting unauthorized control of Souder’s money between August 2014 and November 2015.
The jury deliberated four hours, returning with a verdict around 8 p.m.
Tarnow was allowed to remain free on bond until her sentencing hearing Nov. 22.
One of her daughters rushed from the courtroom, sobbing, after the verdict was delivered. Other relatives wept quietly in the gallery.
During the four-day trial, the court heard testimony that Souder became involved in a business relationship with Tarnow in 2007. According to a police affidavit, Tarnow offered Souder the opportunity to invest in the sale of her family estate in Costa Rica, promising he would receive money in return.
Souder reported giving money for purposes that included attorney fees, document stamps, travel expenses, surveys, fencing and document fees.
Over time, Souder invested about a half-million dollars in the deal, according to Friday’s testimony. However, he has not received any return on his investment, the court heard.
During closing arguments Friday, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner argued that the “deal” was a scam and a “crazy fairy-tale story.”
But Tarnow’s attorney, Marcia Linsky, said the case was about greed, where those investing in the estate thought they could profit.
Over time, the purported value of the estate grew to $217 million. In an interview, Tarnow told Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick that Souder was to receive 40 percent of that amount.
“More than $80 million for his half-million-dollar investment,” Winebrenner noted.
Winebrenner also pointed to other pieces of evidence, including a handwritten agreement signed by Tarnow earlier in the deal that stated Souder would receive $10 million.
“It’s pretty easy to give away money on paper like this when it doesn’t exist,” Winebrenner said.
Winebrenner contended that Tarnow had used Souder’s money for purposes he had not authorized, such as gambling and travel.
During testimony Friday, Tarnow said Souder had authorized her to use his money, when traveling, for miscellaneous expenses.
“Nails, clothes, eat, play, everything,” she said. “Just use it.”
Earlier in the trial, Souder testified he had not authorized the money to be used for personal expenses or gambling and said he was not getting adequate documentation to prove the money was being used for what it was intended.
“Is Kattia Tarnow the beneficiary of a huge estate in Costa Rica and Mark Souder going to get around $80 million?” Winebrenner asked the jury. “She knows it’s a fraud.”
Winebrenner argued that later in the deal, Tarnow reported being in ill health and wanted to slow things down.
“If you’re not in stage four cancer, aren’t you hustling your buns to get your percentage? Why would she be slowing down? Because she knows it’s not there,” Winebrenner argued.
Winebrenner also questioned how Tarnow was able to make decisions and give away money from an estate that included other heirs, including siblings and cousins
“On what planet would one of the heirs get to start giving money away without some sort of authority? It doesn’t make sense, because it’s not real,” Winebrenner said.
Winebrenner said over a 12-year period, no money has been produced from the estate “because it’s not there.”
Winebrenner argued the “deal” and the estate defy common sense. She questioned why Tarnow would have no liquid money of her own, even though she was inheriting a fortune.
She noted that the money Souder gave to Tarnow was in increments ranging from $400 to $2,000, and the requests for funds, in some cases, were made every couple of days.
“It’s almost like a pay check or gambling stake,” she added.
“I ask you to find Kattia guilty of Level 5 felony theft,” Winebrenner told the jury. “She fed him (Souder) a line, fed him a scam, fed him a dream.”
Linsky painted a different picture of events during her closing argument.
“This is about greed, plain and simple. These people heard about property that Kattia will inherit. They figured that through Kattia, Kattia’s family, they could profit off this transaction,” Linsky argued.
Souder was “in it to help himself,” she said.
“Dr. Souder was given the opportunity and was asked to step away from all of this. But he won’t hear it. He won’t have it,” Linsky added. “He stepped into this. It was his idea.”
Linsky argued that random bank records had been produced that showed money going into the account of Tarnow’s husband, but there had been no records showing the money trail.
She said the bank that is supposed to be holding the money from the estate, Scotian Bank, is a bank that exists in Costa Rica.
Linsky said Tarnow’s intent always was to “make this right.”
“Use common sense to hold the state to its burden,” Linsky told the jury. “Where is the money trail? You don’t have it. You only have bits and pieces. … Proof beyond a reasonable doubt is what does not exist here today.”
