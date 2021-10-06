AUBURN — Local residents in need of orthopedic care now have the option of visiting an Ortho NorthEast specialist right on the Parkview DeKalb Hospital campus. Orthopedic surgeon William C. Geisert is now welcoming patients.
“We are extremely fortunate that Dr. Geisert has chosen to practice at Parkview DeKalb Hospital,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “His arrival helps us expand the orthopedic resources available close to home for DeKalb County residents. When injuries or orthopedic issues arise, it’s so important to have access to excellent orthopedic physicians like Dr. Geisert and his new colleagues at Ortho NorthEast.”
Dr. Geisert is a general orthopedist treating a wide variety of musculoskeletal issues in patients of all ages. As a surgeon, he specializes in fracture treatment and hip and knee replacement.
“Treatment of orthopedic issues is a team sport, and the surgeon, medical team, and patient all have to work together for the best outcomes. I enjoy working closely with my patients to develop a treatment plan together, and want them to know that I am behind them 100 %,” said Geisert.
As a member of the Parkview DeKalb Health medical staff, Geisert performs surgical procedures at DeKalb and sees patients in his clinic on site.
He relocated to Auburn from Somerset, Kentucky, where, as an orthopedic surgeon with Lake Cumberland Orthopedics, he served as chief of surgery at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was also a member of the hospital’s clinical faculty for the family medicine and internal medicine residency programs.
Geisert received his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School, graduating with honors. During his residency, he trained in orthopedics at several Michigan hospitals, including the University of Michigan Health System and the VA hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. His final phase of graduate medical training was through Michigan State University, at McLaren Hospital/Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan.
Geisert earned a bachelor’s degree in brain, behavior and cognitive science from the University of Michigan, minoring in biology.
“Originally, I had my sights set on law school and a career in federal law enforcement; however, God led me down a different path,” said Geisert.
Following his initial undergraduate studies, that path led him to emergency services, and he acquired important experience as a senior paramedic with ambulance services in Ann Arbor and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, while he attended pre-med courses and medical school. He also volunteered for 11 years as a coach and member of medical staff for Special Olympics of Michigan.
Geisert is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society.
“The best part of my job is that I’m able to take care of a diverse patient population with a variety of musculoskeletal problems,” said Geisert. “Growing up and then working as a paramedic in a small town, I saw many injuries shortly after they happened. I was always amazed at the recovery people would make after surgery, and I wanted to be able to provide positive impact that way in people’s lives. As I explored orthopedics, I was equally (if not more) impressed with improvements in quality of life after joint replacement surgery. It is why I do what I do.”
Outside work, Geisert enjoys spending time with his family, golfing, boating, competitive marksmanship, scuba diving and music. He plays guitar, bass and harmonica, and is a Michigan Wolverines sports fan.
