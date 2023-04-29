AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of May 1-5.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
10-11:30 a.m. — Eckhart Envoys, main library.
11:30-12:15 p.m. — Social Science Surveyors, main library.
3:30-4 p.m. — It’s Elementary!, main library.
4-5 p.m. — Sit! Stay! Relax! (therapy dogs), teen library.
Tuesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Family story time, main library.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Adult Dungeons & Dragons, main library.
Wednesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, main library.
Thursday
4:30-7 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
4:30-5:30 p.m. — DIY Lightsabers, teen library.
6-7 p.m. — Brews + Books, Auburn Brewing Co.
6-7 p.m. — Find a Grave demonstration, main library.
Friday
9 a.m. to noon — Library deliveries, off site.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — COVID-19 vaccinations, main library
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
9:30-10 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
11-11:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO club, main library.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Teen Dungeons and Dragons, teen library.
