Before I get started on today’s topic, I want to say that I was recently in Auburn visiting my mother and received some very nice feedback about my column. Your opinion as a reader is important to me, so please feel free to email your thoughts and feedback to the email provided at the end of this column. I would enjoy hearing from you.
Today’s topic from my series “Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children” is, “The bedtime and morning routine.”
All of the topics in this series are so important because of how they can affect and cause confusion for children in the middle of separation or divorce, or high conflict co-parenting. Also important is, the confusion for the child(ren) about each of these topics that I share in this series, is, or could be the result of co-parents not playing nice and who may be co-parenting in a way that is less than respectful and responsible.
For co-parents with young children (children ages one to eight) who attend my workshop, the bedtime and morning routine is one of the number one complaints for co-parents.
Why do you suppose that is?
How could a bedtime and morning routine possibly create havoc in a co-parenting relationship?
The answer is, anger and emotion get in the way. Anger and emotion get in the way of co-parents being able to have a discussion about how to lessen the confusion for their child(ren) who are in the middle of their adult issues. Usually co-parents can’t even (or won’t) ask the other, what they are doing in their home, to maybe implement something “similar” to lessen any confusion for their child(ren).
Lessening the confusion for a child(ren)’s bedtime and morning routine is an important topic for all visitation schedules or custody arrangements as well. The importance of this does not lessen due to different schedules and arrangements.
Here is an example of a bedtime and morning routine in two different homes that could cause confusion for the child(ren).
Maybe one home is very structured and routine and is maybe, what some would consider somewhat of a normal routine. Maybe the bedtime routine consists of brushing teeth, getting a drink, reading for a little while to unwind, and then lights out to end the day, ending the day happy and calm. Maybe the morning routine is equally structured, not rushed, up in plenty of time to eat breakfast, get dressed, brush teeth, get school, work and daycare things together, which results in starting the day out happy and calm.
For the child(ren)’s other home bedtime routine, maybe there is no structure and no routine. Maybe there is even resistance from the child(ren) even being told that it is time for bed, causing yelling and the day ending very unpleasant because of emotion. Maybe it is common in this other non-structured no routine home for oversleeping. Can you relate? Can’t find your child(ren)’s shoes and book bag, was going to get up early to help your child(ren) finish their homework but now can’t because of running late, no time for breakfast, yelling to hurry up and then rushing out the door in hopes of not being late for school, daycare or work.
These examples are so relatable. Many in my workshop nod their heads because they recognize their “routine” or lack of routine and structure in these examples. I too recognize myself in each of these examples. As the mother of three grown daughters, I can tell you, it was much easier when there was structure and routine in my home for both the bedtime and morning routine, that resulted in a great start to a day and a great end to a day.
For separated and divorcing couples (co-parents), in this topic example “bedtime and morning routine”, the confusion is that one home is structured and the other is not.
Again, it is important to remember through all of your co-parenting, that you have one home, but your child(ren) have two homes. While working on reaching a goal of what you can consider respectful and responsible co-parenting, co-parent in a way that has the least amount of confusion for your child(ren). Whatever that means to your co-parenting situation and circumstance. If you recognize yourself in these examples, or recognize that your child(ren) are in the middle of unpleasant or confusing circumstance in your co-parenting, then you know that it would need to change to reach “least amount of confusion for the child(ren)”, and also to get to a place of respectful and responsible co-parenting.
I am a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach and welcome any and all questions you may have about how to begin change to this type of dynamic in co-parenting. Please feel free to reach out.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs court ordered co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
