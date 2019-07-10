Community Club meets tonight
SPENCERVILLE — Spencer Township residents are invited to the Spencerville Community Club board meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at the club at 5629 C.R. 68 in Spencerville.
The agenda includes voting on new officers and events for the rest of 2019.
For more information, contact Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
Republicans to meet Saturday
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Republicans monthly "2nd Saturday Coffee & Donuts" will take place Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St.
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright will be the guest speaker. The topic will be vote centers for DeKalb County.
Davis to speak on 'Brianna's Hope'
AUBURN — The Rev. Randy Davis will speak at Meese Chapel Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn, on Sunday at 8:45 a.m. The topic will be "Brianna's Hope."
Church hosting worship in Biblical Garden
AUBURN — The Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., will host worship in the Biblical Garden July 21 at 10 a.m. as part of the church's 175th anniversary celebration. A picnic and old-fashioned games will follow. All are welcome.
