BUTLER — Members of the Butler Common Council had their first look at the proposed 2024 budget and salary ordinances Aug. 7.
While no official action or votes took place, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the budget includes a 4% growth quotient.
There was also discussion when it came to salaries for elected officials, including whether or not to make the mayor’s position full-time.
The budget features $2.395 million in general fund expenditures, $525,000 for motor vehicle highway, $193,960 for parks, $79,481 for redevelopment commission, $442,000 for fire territory operating, $210,000 for fire equipment replacement, $101,880 for public safety local income tax, $153,000 for CEDIT, $40,000 for cumulative capital development, $20,900 police pension, $6,000 for riverboat and $5,000 for cumulative capital improvements.
The budget includes a $169,877 donation from the Emerick estate, which must go toward a project, such as landscaping, park improvements or downtown benches as examples.
Salaries for elected officials would remain unchanged from 2023, with the exception of the city judge, who would receive a $3,050 increase up to $28,000 under the proposed ordinance.
While the clerk-treasurer’s salary remains at $52,000, the proposed salary ordinance includes three incentives for a bachelor’s degree and any certifications. Those incentives would add $4,500.
In Indiana, a new clerk-treasurer must complete 26 training hours in the first year. After that, clerk-treasurers are required to have at least 12 educational training hours per year, Eck explained.
Council member Darren Alloway proposed making the mayor’s position full-time rather than the current part-time situation.
“I’m not exactly sure how we’re going to do that, but I really think it’s time we starting looking into that,” he stated.
“It would take some work on my end if the council approves that,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “I have two businesses and stuff like that to think about.
“It’s not something we can do right now,” Alloway said. “It would have to be a planned move for sure.”
Because of the pay involved — Hartman is paid $20,000 annually as a part-time mayor — council member Eric Johnson believed such a move could limit the interest
“You’re going to regulate yourself to the older generation because of the pay,” Johnson said. “It wouldn’t be enough pay for somebody in the 30-50 (age range). I don’t think the pay would be enough to entice somebody to come into it.
“Just like Mike, he’s got a business. He’s making more money on that than he’s going to make being the mayor full-time,” he continued. “That’s the only concern I have.”
With some exceptions, Eck said most municipalities pay the clerk-treasurer and a full-time mayor the same salaries.
Johnson said a salary in the $50,000-$60,000 range might attract more interest.
“The mayor does spend a lot of time working for the city on and off the clock, however you want to look at it,” Alloway said. “If you had somebody full-time, they would be able to dedicate more time to the job.
“There’s a lot going on in Butler right now, and it’s going to require a lot of time and somebody who’s going to be able to spend the time to help keep moving things along.”
Eck noted the new salary ordinances for elected and appointed officials must be passed before the end of 2023.
Eastside Junior-Senior High School sustained an estimated $13,000 in a recent vandalism spree, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger told the council. Maxton Park also sustained damage, but he did not have a dollar figure.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry reported 68 notices were issued in the month of July. Of those, 57 were warnings for tall grass and weeds. City crews mowed five of the properties. There were six vehicles with expired plates, two vehicles parked in the grass and three properties with trash around the home.
