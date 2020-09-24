AUBURN — Volunteer Bill Knott has been recognized for his service to the community by the Modern Woodmen of America.
Knott was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero program.
As part of the Hometown Hero program, members of the Auburn Modern Woodmen chapter presented Knott with a certificate and a $100 award, to be donated to the charitable organization of Knott's choice. He selected the DeKalb County Horsemen's Association to receive the donation.
"Volunteers form the foundation of a strong community," said Herschel Erwin, Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. "Modern Woodmen's Hometown Hero Program gives us the chance to thank those who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place."
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization's summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Erwin at 925-0670.
