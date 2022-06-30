AUBURN — Strawberries in the Park, live music, street theater and more will be featured Friday as part of July’s First Friday event.
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library will serve up strawberry shortcake in the library park from 5-8 p.m. The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association will provide free horsedrawn wagon rides between the library and downtown Auburn, loading approximately every 20 minutes at the corner of 7th and Jackson streets by the James Cultural Plaza.
A downtown daytime shortcake pick-up with pre-sale tickets only will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the The Deli at Sixth and Main, 115 N. Main St.
Tickets are not be required for the evening family fun event and shortcakes will be offered on a first come, first served basis. The library campus will be open until 8 p.m. and activities will include face painting, live music, story time, yard games, Y on the Fly, and a special book sale by the Friends of the Eckhart Public Library.
Downtown activities will take place from 5-8 p.m.
There will be live music with Jensen Snyder performing at the James Cultural Plaza and Dave Kurtz performing at the Atrium Marketplace. The Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present street theater at the Block Party area in the Art Corridor along 6th Street.
Eckhart Public Library will present Stories Afoot with the book, “What Does It Mean to Be American?” by Rana DiOrio.
Carbaugh Jewelers will sponsor a wall clock give-away. Post a photo in the new Block Party area with #FirstFriday or #AuburnMainStreet. The winning post will be chosen at 7 p.m.
Stores will be open late throughout downtown. The Olive Twist will be sampling “patriotic pound cake” served with fresh berries and homemade whipped cream and special milk shakes and a theme dessert will be available at 9th Street Brew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.