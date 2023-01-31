Auburn inducted into cast iron century club

The City of Auburn Water Department has been inducted into the Cast Iron Pipe Century Club. In front, from the left, are Mayor Mike Ley, Water Superintendent Randy Harvey, treatment supervisor Clint Sites and production technician Zack Scott. In back are water AMI service technician Chuck Taylor, distribution foreman Ken DePew, distribution technician Connor Meehan, distribution supervisor Greg Freeze, distribution technician Derek Allen, administrative assistant Anita Akey, distribution technician Jarin Parker, distribution technician Phil Balliet and production technician Rodney Wolschleger.