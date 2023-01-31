Auburn inducted into cast iron century club

AUBURN — The City of Auburn Water Department has been inducted into the Cast Iron Pipe Century Club.
The announcement was made Monday during a short ceremony at the city’s water department.
The Cast Iron Pipe Century Club was organized in 1947 to recognize the longevity of service of cast iron water mains. It is sponsored by the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association, a 106-year-old trade association representing manufactures of ductile iron pipe, which replaced cast iron pipe in 1978.
Mayor Mike Ley and Water Superintendent Randy Harvey were joined by the department’s 11 employees and Paul Hanson, an engineer with the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association at the city’s iron removal and treatment facility, built in 1964.
According to water department records and recent photos, many of these original cast iron pipes date back to 1898 and are still in service.
Hanson presented Harvey, his staff and the mayor with a plaque in recognition of the honor. The City of Auburn joins 615 U.S. and Canadian utilities having cast iron water mains that have served continuously for a century or more.
From its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama the association provides a variety of services to utility and consulting engineers throughout the United States and Canada.
