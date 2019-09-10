FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne is hosting informational and educational events during National Suicide Prevention Week.
Third Annual Shoes for Hope will run now through Monday, Sept. 30. The public is encouraged to donate shoes, with a goal of coollecting 1,100 pairs of shoes that represent the number of college students lost to suicide each year.
Shoes will find new homes with people at these organizations: Blue Jacket Clothing Company, Cross Border Partners, YWCA NEI Dress for Success, Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Charis House and Lydia’s Closet.
Collection barrels are at: Athletics Center, first floor; Helmke Library near the entrance; Liberal Arts, first floor lounge; Engineering, first floor lobby; Neff Hall, IUFW Central lobby area; Rhinehart Music Center, first floor lobby; Walb Union, entrance by parking garage 2; Student Housing Clubhouse; Science Building, first floor lounge; and Kettler Hall, ground floor by Einstein Bros. Bagels.
A Mental Health Resource Fair will take place today at the Science Mall from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yoga will take place in the Walb Union, Room 114, from 1:30–2:15 p.m.
A Suicide Survivor Candlelight Ceremony will take place tonight from 6:30–8 p.m. at Lakeside Rose Garden. Round-trip transportation will be available at Walb Union to transport students interested in attending, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday will bring a 9/11 Commemoration and Military Resource Fair at the Science Mall from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also Wednesday, PAWS Therapy Dogs will be in Helmke Library from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Positive Post-It Notes will take place Thursday, when people are invited to share words of encouragement and support throughout campus and take a note if they need one. Post-It Note locations are: Walb Union, next to Java Spot, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Kettler Hall, ground floor, 10 a.m. to noon; and Purdue Fort Wayne Student Housing, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Three Rivers Visiting Dogs will be in the Walb Union, next to Java Spot, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Project COMPASS Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training will take place in Kettler Hall, Room G 83, Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those attending will learn about suicide prevention, warning signs, resources and how to help someone in a crisis. People may contact rossm@pfw.edu to register. Walk-ins are welcome.
