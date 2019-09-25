AUBURN — The DeKalb County Election Board is inviting the public to comment on a proposed vote center plan.
The vote center plan was presented at the board’s public meeting Tuesday. An official vote on the plan by the Election Board will take place at a public meeting Friday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. after a 30-day public comment period. The board’s decision to adopt vote centers must be unanimous.
The plan is available to view on the county website at co.dekalb.in.us, and paper copies may be picked up in the DeKalb County Clerk’s Voter Registration Office.
A bipartisan committee was created to compare the current method of precinct voting and the vote center model of voting. The committee has been meeting since June and conducted a survey about voting in DeKalb County during August. The vote center plan is the result of the committee’s work.
Committee members include: Election Board members Tara Lilly, a Republican, Patsy Williams, a Democrat, and DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright; election/voter registration deputy Karen Bishop; Democratic members Fred Feitler, Al Shuman, Cheryl Davis, Suzanne Drerup-Davis and Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer; and Republican members DeKalb County Councilman and county Republican party chairman Rick Ring and Patrick Jessup.
Currently, on Election Day in DeKalb County, voters cast ballots at their assigned precincts. Until now, 39 precincts in DeKalb County have been housed at 18 polling sites.
The vote center plan proposes establishing 10 vote centers throughout the county. They would be at the Hamilton Life Center; Ashley Community Center; the Corunna fire station; New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo; the Butler American Legion post; Dayspring Community Church; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Coburn Corners Church of Christ in St. Joe; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; and the JAM Center in Garrett.
Voters from every precinct would be able to vote at any vote center location. Voters also would have increased early voting opportunities at certain vote centers that would be open prior to Election Day, the plan states. Voters still would have the option to vote absentee by mail, early vote in person at the clerk’s office and vote via the Travel Board for confined voters, according to the plan.
