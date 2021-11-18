AUBURN — A Columbia City woman recently awarded the first Youth Aviation Training Scholarship during a presentation at the DeKalb County Airport.
Emma Coville will use the $1,000 scholarship to pursue her private pilot certificate. The scholarship is made possible through Chapter 2 of the Experimental Aircraft Association of Fort Wayne.
The scholarship was presented during the chapter’s regular meeting at the DeKalb County Airport. The guest speaker that night was flight instructor Lara Gaerte of Century Aviation located at DeKalb County Airport. Coville takes lessons from Gaerte.
The Youth Aviation Training Scholarship, established by EAA Chapter 2 earlier this year, seeks to award these scholarships based upon several criteria. The successful candidate must be a youth or young adult up through age 20, have demonstrated academic achievement compatible with successful aviation skills, have begun pilot training and achieved at least the level of student pilot and soloed, be active in promoting aviation such as through Young Eagles and other EAA Chapter 2 activities, among other things.
The scholarship selection committee noted that Coville demonstrates a firm grasp of aeronautical knowledge, exemplary communication skills, and leadership qualities in her presentation to other youth during Young Eagle ground school activities.
Her personal letter cited numerous examples of how she has pursued her aviation dreams, from watching planes as a young child, to Young Eagles flights and serving in the Young Eagles ground crew, to holding part-time and volunteer jobs in aviation, and beginning in flight training.
From her many outstanding references, it is evident that she also has a firm grasp on the reality of how to make dreams come true by focused, dedicated planning and hard work, a release said.
She is currently a college student and hopes to use her pilot certificate as a step toward a future career in aviation.
EAA Chapter 2 encourages and promotes sport aviation and aeronautical education in northeast Indiana, Chapter 2 is honored to assist her in obtaining a pilot certificate.
The Youth Aviation Training Scholarship is funded through pancake breakfasts, chili lunches, generous private donors, and gifts from estates. Membership dues money is not used. EAA Chapter 2 was chartered Oct. 1, 1956 and is designated as a not-for-profit 501©(3) organization. More information about Chapter 2 and Young Eagles events can be found on the website eaa2.org, on Facebook, or email president@eaa2.org.
