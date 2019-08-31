AUBURN — If great deals were to be had at Auburn Auction Park, Friday was the day, as more than 90 cars that made up the Ed Meurer Collection were offered for sale almost entirely without reserve during the RM Auctions Auburn Fall sale.
Ed Meurer Jr. bought his first classic car, a 1936 Ford Cabriolet, in 1958 and restored it over four years to concours condition.
Bitten by the “old car” bug, Meurer began collecting Fords of the 1930s, inspired by the cars he had owned while living in Southern California as a teenager, according to RM Auctions.
Meurer later would expand his collection to comprise a range of classics, including Cadillac, Buick, Chrysler, Packard, Nash, Studebaker and Jaguar.
By 2015 his collection had expanded to more than 90 cars and 4,000 square feet of memorabilia. The collection was offered publicly for the first time Friday, RM Auctions said.
A 1931 Cadillac V-16 seven-passenger Imperial Sedan attracted a high bid of $97,500. The car originally was delivered to Mexico City and was acquired by Maurio Luna of Rio Blanca in the mid-1930s, according to RM Auctions. It remained in storage until 1960, when Luna sold the Cadillac to American enthusiast Edward King.
“You’ve got a wonderful car,” the RM auctioneer told the successful bidder.
Following the Cadillac across the auction block, a 1958 Imperial Crown Limousine sold for $74,000. The car is one of just 31 examples built for 1958. It was hand-built by Ghia of Turin, Italy. It is believed the Eaton family of Toronto, Ontario, purchased the car when new and that it was used to chauffeur Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Canada, as she resided with the Eaton family during her stay.
“There’s lots of car there,” the auctioneer told the crowd.
A 1959 Chrysler Convertibleattracted a top bid of $72,500, and a 1954 Buick Skylark Convertible sold for $61,000. A 1951 Hudson Hornet Convertible Brougham sold for $53,000.
“Give him a hand. He got it,” the auctioneer said of the Hudson’s new owner. “It goes to Texas.”
Away from the auction arena, Danny May of Cincinnati was busy detailing and polishing his 1969 Shelby GT 350 that will cross the auction block today. The car is finished in the shade of “Gulfstream Aqua” and is one of only 54 made with the color combination, May said,
“It’’s very rare,” May added.
The care has an estimated value of $70,000-90,000.
May has been selling automobiles at the auction park for 17 years and said he always has had success at the event.
“I bring nice cars — well documented and well executed,” May said.
“I’ve seen a lot of change over the years for the good,” he said of the auction park and the event. “Each year, I see it growing.”
Inside the auction building, an area had been designated for the display of top-dollar featured cars that will be auctioned today. Attracting plenty of attention was a 2017 Ford GT that carries the highest estimated sale price for this weekend’s sale at $1.2 million-$1.5 million.
The owner of what could be the first El Dorado Seville Coupe ever built, according to its owner, also was busy Friday preparing his vehicle for Saturday’s sale.
The car was built in late 1954, two years before that model was produced, the owner said.
“I think its a prototype, but I can’t prove it,” he added.
The auction continues today and Sunday with automobilia sales starting at 10 a.m. and cars at 11 a.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.