FORT WAYNE — MetalX announced Tuesday that it is moving its headquarters from its facility in Waterloo to Fort Wayne.
The move comes following the completion of BlueScope’s acquisition of the scrap company’s ferrous business on Dec. 17.
The Waterloo facility is one of two locations,which was sold to BlueScope as part of the transaction.
Before the acquisition, MetalX representatives had shown interest in the former Eaton facility at 201 Brandon St. in Auburn. The rezoning of the property from light industrial to heavy industrial was to be considered by the Auburn Plan Commission.
The company, however, pulled their request for rezoning of the property the day of the meeting Oct. 12 and no further action was taken. In the legal notice, the rezoning of the property would have allowed MetalX to conduct recycling processing at the site and allow for outside storage along with moving its headquarters to the office building on site.
“We had been working on a new Auburn location, but when that fell through, we concluded that Fort Wayne was actually a better option for our new headquarters, especially when considering our nonferrous growth strategy,” a spokesperson for the company said in a press release.
The company secured a long-term lease for the new Fort Wayne location in the Dupont Office Center on the north side of Fort Wayne.
The release said almost 50 people have moved into the new offices, which will be the center for all corporate activities as well as the company’s commercial management and staff.
The new headquarters is located at 9910 Dupont Circle Drive East, Fort Wayne.
