Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.”
This quote is one of my favorites. After graduating from college years ago, I remember my first job and reporting to someone who genuinely cared about people. This leader would go to any extreme to ensure all employees and clients felt valued and empowered. Her authenticity and mentorship have positively impacted my personal and professional life.
And what I realize now is that by following her lead and listening with an open mind, I had a front-row seat to witness and participate in “transformational leadership.”
In my early career, I noticed two different types of supervisors (transformational and transactional) as I worked in a large organization and had many direct and indirect supervisors. The styles were mutually exclusive.
Supervisors were either one or the other.
The transforming approach created a significant change in the life of people and organizations. This style redesigned perceptions and values and changed the expectations and aspirations of employees.
Unlike the transactional approach, it was not based on a “give and take” relationship but on the leader’s personality, traits, and ability to make a change through example, articulation of an energizing vision, and challenging goals. I realized transformational leadership was something I wanted to emulate in my personal and professional life.
Transforming leaders are idealized because they work toward the benefit of the team, organization, and community. Transactional leaders usually do not strive for cultural change in the organization, but they work in the existing culture, while transformational leaders can try to change organizational culture.
I remember my first mentor connecting my sense of identity and self to the organization’s mission and collective identity. She helped me realize the purpose of the work and how I fit into the big picture. She was a role model who inspired others and challenged me to take greater ownership of the work. She clearly understood my strengths and weaknesses so she could align my work with tasks that optimized my performance. This style allowed me and my colleagues to participate in a process in which leaders and followers help each other advance to a higher level of morale and motivation.
Transformational leadership can happen within an organization and occur throughout an entire community. The Community Foundation DeKalb County is proud to make community leadership work a focus while striving to lead with transformation. The Foundation engages residents, works across sectors, commissions and disseminates data, shapes policy, and marshals resources to address the most pressing community needs.
Transformational leadership allows stakeholders in the community to come together to identify the most pressing needs. Whether it be the need for trails or strategic visioning for the county, CFDC is committed to improving our community by bringing together people and working toward common goals and aspirations. It takes all of us working (and dreaming) together, even with disagreement, to drive positive change, and DeKalb County will continue to be better tomorrow!
Tanya Young is Executive Director of the Community Foundation DeKalb County and a member of the DeKalb LEADS steering committee.
