Monday
8:10 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn, meeting to discuss compliance of property tax abatements for which the council is the designating body.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, Utility Office, 215 S. Broadway. Jan. April, July, Oct.
6 p.m. — City of Butler, Board of Public Works and Safety/Unsafe Building Committee, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
