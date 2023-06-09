AUBURN — In the coming weeks, a Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program project will be announced for the City of Auburn.
Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street, made that announcement at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
In 2022, Auburn was one of nine communities in the state to be included in the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) program.
As part of the program, the City of Auburn has reserved $1 million of its federal American Rescue Plan dollars to be used as matching funds for the program. The city will receive an additional $1 million in funds from OCRA to go toward the legacy project.
Since that announcement, a series of committee meetings, as well as community and art forums were held, resulting in the creation of a strategic investment plan with the ideal top projects and priorities selected.
“Here in the next month or so, or next weeks probably, we should be able to identify and announcing what the project will be selected for the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program,” Finchum told the council.
In addition, Finchum provided an update to Auburn’s façade program, working with the city and the city’s Redevelopment Commission, including a dedicated infusion of $100,000 from the commission “to bring new life into that program.”
Business owners will have the ability to apply for 50% matching grants up to $15,000 for improvements to their buildings. Eligible businesses must be located within a certain district and be at least 50 years old to apply.
“It allows them to work on the exteriors of their building façade,” she explained. “It also includes the ability for 100% reimbursement of architectural engineering costs associated with façade improvements if they would like to get technical input for the façade renovations, not to exceed $2,500.”
In 2022, Auburn Main Street launched a junior Main Street program with DeKalb High School students.
“They will explore various projects around Auburn, gather interest and support for funding to target areas where they can be of benefit to our community,” Finchum said.
Junior Main Street has identified drinking fountains and drinking water installations in Auburn. Currently in its 30-day window to raise $17,500 for a matching grant. As of Tuesday, $4,435 was left to raise with more than 10 days to go.
“The other real bonus to this is if we meet that goal and get the total match of $35,000, the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program will match that entire $35,000 to help us reach our $1 million match,” Finchum said.
She also reviewed other events, including Discovering Historic Auburn; updates to First Fridays, including a “Linger Longer” area; and pumpkin fest in October. In all, Auburn Main Street held 20 events in the last year. In the last three years, Main Street worked on six place-making and design projects.
Since 2020, there have been nine façade projects in Auburn. With the updates to the façade program, Finchum believes there will be greater interest, with several businesses already filling out applications.
Auburn Main Street is also working on a community survey, working with Indiana Main Street over a 30-day period, to update information and help guide Auburn Main Street moving forward.
Earlier, Mayor Mike Ley administered oaths of office to four newly-promoted Auburn firefighters. Joseph Molargik is the new deputy chief, promoted from division chief. Andy Maloney is the new division chief, promoted from captain. Paul White is the new captain, promoted from lieutenant. First-class firefighter Benjamin Fliehman has been promoted to lieutenant.
The Auburn Common Council will hold an executive session at 3 p.m. Monday, July 17 to discuss the potential purchase of real estate.
