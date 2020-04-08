Property tax bills are arriving at DeKalb County homes this week, and most of them will show lower tax rates than a year ago.
Rates will be lower in 23 of the county’s 29 taxing units, including all cities and towns except St. Joe. Rates also are lower in 10 of the county’s 15 townships.
The spring installment of property taxes will be due May 11.
Tax rates are determined by combining rates for schools, county and township government and — where they apply — cities or towns. libraries and fire protection districts. Every county resident also pays small rates for the airport and solid waste management district.
Rates are expressed in the amount of tax for each $100 of property value. This year, they range from a low of $1.27 for Newville Township to a high of $3.55 for property in the town of Waterloo.
School district taxes make up the bulk of the total tax rate for rural properties. This year, tax rates declined in three of the county’s four school districts. The rate for DeKalb Eastern schools rose by a little over 3 cents, but remains the county’s lowest at just under 79 cents.
The city or town component of tax rates is the largest share for properties inside corporate limits. This year, they range from $1.83 for Hamilton to $3.55 for Waterloo, but all are lower except for a 10-cent increase in St. Joe.
All properties pay a tax rate for county government, which this year declined by 2 cents to just under 41 cents.
Property tax rates
In dollars, rounded to the nearest penny.
Townships 2019 2020
Butler 1.88 1.78
Concord 1.37 1.37
Fairfield 1.56 1.48
Franklin 1.45 1.35
Grant 1.80 1.73
Jackson 1.50 1.43
Keyser 2.03 1.94
Newville 1.28 1.27
Richland 1.53 1.45
Smithfield 1.52 1.45
Spencer 1.33 1.34
Stafford 1.29 1.30
Troy 1.29 1.29
Union 2.02 1.93
Wilmington 1.30 1.31
Cities/ towns 2019 2020
Altona 2.56 2.54
Ashley 2.62 2.48
Auburn 2.67 2.56
Auburn-Grant 2.70 2.59
Auburn-Jackson 2.68 2.56
Auburn-Keyser 2.84 2.72
Auburn-Key-Lib 2.90 2.77
Butler 2.71 2.61
Corunna 3.27 3.25
Garrett 3.10 2.98
Hamilton 1.83 1.73
St. Joe 2.82 2.92
Waterloo 3.58 3.55
Waterloo-Smith 3.57 3.54
Government subrates
City/town 2019 2020
Ashley 1.13 1.07
Auburn 1.06 1.02
Butler 1.26 1.16
Corunna 1.78 1.84
Garrett 1.26 1.23
St. Joe 1.57 1.66
Waterloo 1.85 1.89
County 0.43 0.41
School district subrates
District 2019 2020
DeKalb Central 0.99 0.94
DeKalb Eastern 0.75 0.79
Hamilton 0.88 0.82
Garrett-K-B 1.17 1.10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.