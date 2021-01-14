AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 2-7 p.m.
The blood drive will be in the Assembly Room on the main level of The Main Library.
The library has hosted the Red Cross’s Bloodmobile before, and with the ongoing COVID-19 heath crisis, the library was eager to work with the Red Cross again, officials said.
Appointments still are available to donate blood on Jan. 20. To make an appointment call, 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.
The blood drive will be socially distanced and have COVID-19 protections in place. People who want to give blood but are unable to do so due to the timing of the blood drive may contact The Red Cross at the number and website above to find other blood drives in the area.
