AUBURN — Community members and elected officials are invited to join the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy, Invest DeKalb, Kruse Plaza, and Perpetual Industries for a panel discussion on conservative, pragmatic solutions to energy and climate challenges on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn. A cocktail reception will follow.
“Every day, folks in northeast Indiana are building a more prosperous community through renewable energy. Hoosier entrepreneurs are innovating clean energy technologies, creating jobs and building stronger communities. Hoosier farmers grow and harvest energy every day, and now they have opportunities to harvest solar energy. At this event, people can learn how northeast Indiana is a national leader in these spaces and how they can support this important work,” the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy said in a news release,
“We are thrilled to see like-minded conservatives come together to discuss and learn about the green energy initiatives and entrepreneurship taking place right here in northeast Indiana,” said John Kruse, campus manager of Kruse Plaza and Perpetual Industries.
“The Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy is excited to discuss how entrepreneurship and free enterprise in northeast Indiana are making a path forward to a cleaner future for ourselves and generations to come,” said Kacey Crane, the executive director of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy.
“Creating a network for our elected officials is critical as we look towards the future. Northeast Indiana is on the track to be the leader in energy in the great state of Indiana,” said Auburn City Council and ICAE Leadership Council member Natalie DeWitt.
Panelists include Brett Bedford, CEO of Perpetual Industries; Kacey Crane, executive director of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy; and Suzie Jaworowski, former chief of staff, Office of Nuclear Energy in the U.S. Department of Energy. Marlin Stutzman, board member of Perpetual Industries, will be the moderator.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/energize-northeast-indiana-tickets-381201382597.
Learn more about the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy by visiting IndianaConservativeAllianceforEnergy.com.
