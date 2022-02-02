AUBURN — There will be a contested race in the May Republican primary election for the State Representative District 52 seat.
Curtis L. Hammitt has filed as a candidate, setting up a contested primary with incumbent Ben Smaltz.
Also filing as candidates in local May Republican primary election races Monday and Tuesday were: Rick Collins, DeKalb County Council district 1; Nancy K. Renner, Hamilton Town Council district 1; Andrew W. Giegold, Butler Township board member; Jason A. Kreischer, Concord Township board member; Sara Yarian, Fairfield Township board member; Jeffrey W. Cook Sr., Jackson Township board member; Joyce Gengnagel, Newville Township board member; Audra K. Buffenn, Smithfield Township board member; Bert Holman, Spencer Township board member; Ed Shilling, Spencer Township board member; Andrew D. Provines, Stafford Township board member; Matt Peckhart, Troy Township board member; Dana Hedrick, Union Township board member; Stacey Nickels, Concord Township trustee; Darin Yarian, Fairfield Township trustee; Holly A. Albright, Republican convention delegate; Karen (Pepple) Bishop, Republican Convention delegate; Dana Hedrick, Republican convention delegate; and Heath G. Hook, Stafford Township board member.
