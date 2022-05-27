WATERLOO — The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St., is planning several events for June and July.
Special programs include:
• Summer Reading Kick Off Party, June 6, 10 a.m. to noon. Join the library for games, crafts, popsicles and prizes. Sign up for Summer Reading and receive a free t-shirt. Soarin’ Hawks will present a program with eagles, owls and hawks at 1 p.m.
• Summer reading, June 6 to July 15. The library Summer Reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, is for everyone. Children, teens, and adults are encouraged to sign up.
• Mr. Jim cup stacking and magic show, June 7. Cup stacking at 10 a.m., magic show at 1 p.m.
• Kid’s dance, June 9, 23, July 7, 21, 10 a.m.
• Homeschool Hangout, June 10, 29 and July 27, 10 a.m. Join other homeschool families for educational activities and games.
• LEGO Club, June 13 and July 11, 1 p.m. All ages and experience levels welcome. Work on completing challenges &and designing Lego structures.
• Video Game Club, June 14 and July 6 at 4 p.m.
• Movie matinee, “Finding Nemo,” June 15, 2 p.m.
• Adult dance, June 16, 30, July 14, 28, 5 p.m.
• Animal adoption event, June 17, noon to 4 p.m. Stop by to meet dogs and cats looking for a home.
• Ocean bingo, June 20, 3 p.m. Play ocean themed bingo for a chance to win prizes. All ages are welcome.
• DNR talk, June 22, 10 a.m. Meet a local DNR officer. Learn more about their duties and responsibilities in our area.
• Garden Club, June 22 and July 20, 3 p.m. Learn about plants and gardening. Plant your own plant and bring it home. All ages welcome.
• Mommy & Me, June 24 and July 29, 10 a.m. Enjoy listening to stories, singing songs, making crafts and playing games. This is a great way for parents and children to socialize, have fun, and learn new skills. Babies and toddlers are welcome with an attending parent or caregiver. A lunch is provided for children and adults. Registration is encouraged.
• Window Nook Studio painting classes: child and adult, June 24, 2 p.m.; adult, July 22, 2 p.m. Spaces are limited. Call the library or stop in to register.
• Ocean cupcakes, June 27, 2 p.m. All ages and experience levels are invited to decorate a variety of ocean themed cupcakes.
• Youth Mindfulness, June 28 and July 26, 3 p.m. Exercises and activities will focus on mental health. This program is intended for tweens and teens.
• Sensory Storytime, June 30 and July 14, 11 a.m. This story and craft session will be adapted for those who experience sensory overload. All are welcome.
• Roz puppet show, July 5, 1 p.m.
• Movie matinee, “Moana” July 7, 2 p.m.
• Tie dye totes, July 8, 11 a.m. Tweens and teens are invited to tie dye a tote bag. Registration is required. This program is ideal for ages 10 and above.
• Indiana Wild, July 12, 1 p.m. Meet an alligator, armadillo and more wild friends at the Indiana Wild program.
• Game day, July 13, 2 p.m. Come play a variety of different games. This includes board games and other activities. All ages are welcome.
• End of Summer reading ice cream and pizza party, July 15, 1 p.m. All Summer Reading participants are invited to come to the end of Summer Reading celebration. Enjoy pizza and ice cream. Summer prizes will be drawn.
• Cake pops, July 18, 5 p.m. A professional chef will demonstrate how to create and decorate cake pops. Registration is required. This event is for families with children age 8 and older. Adults may attend without children.
• Armstrong Air and Space Museum, July 29, 1 p.m. Meet an astronaut and learn about the vast adventures of exploring space and the ocean.
The library will close at 2 p.m. on June 2 for staff training. The library will be closed July 4 for Independence Day.
For more information visit the library website, waterloo.lib.in.us, and social media pages.
