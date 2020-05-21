Mediacom Communications has selected two DeKalb County high school graduates as a recipients in the company’s World Class Scholarship program.
The award recognizes the students for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors, who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post-secondary education.
DeKalb County’s recipients are:
• Cole Bergman of Garrett, a graduate of Garrett High School; and
• Allyson Stuckey of Auburn, a graduate of DeKalb High School.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in these future leaders,” said Group Vice President Todd Curtis. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate these seniors on their accomplishments.”
This marks the 19th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.
Mediacom said it plans to continue funding its World Class Scholarships in all areas where it provides digital cable and broadband services. High school administrators will be notified in the fall of 2020 when scholarship applications become available online for students in the Class of 2021.
