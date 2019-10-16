Rear-end collision injures 2 in Auburn
AUBURN — Two people suffered injuries in a rear-end collision Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in west Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said.
Jonathan W. Decker, 37, of Auburn, and his passenger, Joshua M. Bowsman, 44, of Auburn, a passenger in Decker’s vehicle, both complained of stiff necks, but declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Decker had stopped his 2012 Dodge Avenger at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 15th Street, traveling northbound. As he started to proceed forward, his vehicle was struck from behind by a 1993 Ford Thunderbird driven by Landon K. Roth, 16, of Auburn. Roth reportedly told police he looked away from the road before the collision.
Police estimated less than $1,000 total damage to the vehicles.
Vehicle stolen in northeast Auburn
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft reported Tuesday at 6:49 a.m. in the 700 block of Erie Pass.
The victim said she went outside to start her vehicle, then went into the house for a few minutes. When she returned, her vehicle was gone.
The stolen vehicle is a maroon 2007 Ford Edge with a “froggy” sticker on the bumper and a 98.9 sticker on the back window, partially fallen off.
The vehicle was last seen at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday, heading southbound on Erie Pass, a police report said
