WATERLOO — The community is supporting DeKalb County Central Communications during a special week to salute emergency dispatchers.
This is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, honoring what county director Brian Humbarger calls “the first first-responders.”
“They deserve the recognition they get this week whole-heartedly,” Humbarger said about his staff of dispatchers. “They spend a lot of time away from their families to provide a needed service for the citizens and the responders.”
This week, he said, “We’ve had several local businesses and some private individuals reach out and donate some food, some gift cards.”
Sixteen dispatchers work at the Central Communications headquarters off C.R. 34, east of DeKalb High School. They average 5-7 years in experience, Humbarger said.
A 25-year dispatcher, Humbarger became the Central Communications director last year, gaining interim status on June 14 and a permanent appointment Nov. 5.
Dispatchers in the department work 12-hour shifts, with at least three, but usually four on duty.
The department has two openings for people who have what it takes.
“You need to be a caring person, a critical-thinking person, a multi-tasker. Computer knowledge is a very big plus,” for a dispatcher, Humbarger said, He added, “You have to be thick-skinned.”
While most callers appreciate the dispatchers, not everyone understands their role.
“We may ask a lot of questions, but they’re all very important questions for their safety, so we can get them the right help, and for the safety of our responders,” Humbarger said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, “Our call volume has stayed about the same. We are getting a few extra phone calls related to COVID-19,” he said.
Dispatchers are asking callers new questions about whether they feel ill or have a fever, “Just so we can let the officers know, and the fire and the EMS people — make sure you’re wearing your masks and things,” Humbarger said.
Dispatchers also are spending more time disinfecting their workplace, Humbarger said. All staff members have been issued face masks to wear when they are not at work.
This week, dispatchers are having a little fun to ease the tension of their jobs. Shift supervisors are doing good deeds for the staff and competing in a door-decorating contest. The public will choose the winning door by voting through Saturday night at facebook.com/DeKalbCountyIndianaCentralCommunications.
