WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday began the process of considering the next round of district facilities upgrades.
The board conducted a work session at DeKalb Middle School, which was attended by a large audience.
Superintendent Steve Teders explained a facilities assessment was conducted three years ago and a list of priorities was drawn up.
Many of those priorities were completed through a 2021 bond issuance.
Teders said it was time to go through the facilities assessment process again and design and engineering service firm Garmann Miller toured the district’s buildings with principals and the district’s director of maintenance David Spade, gathering feedback about priorities.
A list of potential projects was compiled, in no order of priority, Teders said.
Projects on the original facilities study that have been completed have been removed and some other proposed projects have been added, Teders explained. The list also includes original 2020 budget figures, as well as 15% and 25% inflation adjustments.
Among the projects on the new list are:
DeKalb High School
• Classroom technology.
• Football stadium improvements including home bleachers and press box, home concessions and restroom, ticket booth and front entry gate, parking lot upgrades and sound system and security cameras. Those improvements had a 2020 budget of $4 million.
• South parking lot expansion for band practice.
• Next round of brick tuck pointing.
• Addressing the proximity of restrooms and locker rooms from the soccer, tennis and softball area. Those improvements had a 2020 budget of $1.75 million.
• Relocating the baseball field to an area north of the softball field to create an athletic complex northwest.
• Synthetic turf for marching band and a football practice area. The 2020 budget was $1.2 million.
• Roof restoration, which had a 2020 budget of $3.1 million.
• Media center renovation, which had a 2020 budget of $700,000.
• Band room, choir room and theater space renovation.
• Door replacement, hardware updates, flooring replacement, locker replacement, fire alarm systems upgrade, window upgrades, asphalt and concrete repair, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning upgrades, and casework replacement.
DeKalb Middle School
• Roof inspection and repairs, which had a 2020 budget of $3.2 million.
• Interior door and hardware replacement, which had a 2020 budget of $1 million.
• Windows upgrade, with a 2020 budget of $1 million.
• Gym bleacher replacement, furniture upgrade, media center upgrade, fire alarm upgrade, and building windows upgrade.
Waterloo Elementary School
• HVAC overhaul, with a 2020 budget of $641,000.
• Media center upgrades, with a 2020 budget of $325,000.
• Wall finishes and carpet replacement, fire alarm upgrades, classroom furniture, playground, lighting control upgrades, windows upgrade, and removal of an accessory gym area, to be used for storage.
McKenney Harrison Elementary School
• Media center upgrades, with a 2020 budget of $650,000.
• Gym bleacher replacement, with a 2020 budget of $110,000.
• Temperature controls, lighting control upgrades, camera upgrades.
James R. Watson Elementary School
• Media center upgrades, with a 2020 budget of $775,000.
• Asphalt replacement, with a 2020 budget of $700,000.
• HVAC units upgrade, with a 2020 budget of $810,000.
• Plumbing fixtures, with a 2020 budget of $362,000.
• Roof restoration, with a 2020 budget of $1.6 million.
Country Meadow Elementary School
• Office renovation, with a 2020 budget of $625,000.
• Media center upgrades, with a 2020 budget of $525,000.
• HVAC upgrade, with a 2020 budget of $561,000.
• Plumbing fixtures, with a 2020 budget of $528,000.
• Doors and windows upgrade, with a 2020 budget of $250,000.
• Classroom furniture, playground, fire alarm upgrade, brick repair and tuck-pointing, lighting control upgrades.
Teders said the projects will be prioritized based on feedback and a rating metric considering safety and security, utilization, operation and maintenance efficiency, the district’s mission and community pride, and brought back to the board for consideration.
Addressing methods of financing, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said he would present the board with different options.
He said a new bond issuance can be layered in as old bonds are retired, resulting in no increase in property taxes.
Board president Greg Lantz noted some school districts have completed projects with funds that had been set aside over a number of years.
Teders noted there may be opportunities for sponsorships, naming rights and community partnerships.
The board heard comments from numerous members of the public who supported moving forward with the improvements.
The parent of a high school band member noted the increased participation in the high school’s band invitational after the football field turf improvements.
Prior to the new turf installation, participation levels were as low as 10 bands. Last year, that increased to 19 bands, with 1,694 paid spectators, she said.
“This whole list is important. It all needs done,” another parent stated.
Parent and community member Nick Scheumann encouraged the board to “go with as much as we can do.”
He said improved facilities would attract more students and families to the district, which would result in more state funding.
Another parent voiced her support for district-wide improvements to the schools’ media centers.
“I think we can afford this. I think the community will back this. Let’s get this taken care of,” said another member of the public.
“Phase II needs to continue and carry on. It’s a big investment in extra curriculars,” said DeKalb football coach Seth Wilcox.
“Phase II shows commitment to extra-curriculars. It’s going to be well utilized,” Wilcox added.
“I appreciate what you guys have done so far … I really would like to see you continue to move forward.”
“I hope that you are taking this to heart, because this community is very important to all these people here,” community member Marianne Reynolds told the board.
“We need phase II to continue. We’re not going to bring in new people of we don’t upgrade facilities,” said community member Deny Winebrenner.
“You have the ability to drive us forward or divide us,” teacher Jed Freels told the board.
“We have to keep doing the improvements. As a taxpayer, I’m willing to do that … Drive us forward.”
