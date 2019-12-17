WATERLOO — DeKalb High School New Tech freshmen in the world bio class of Christina Lapham and Kelsey Pierce recently wrapped up a project that examined the question, “People and Places: How do you start primary and become extraordinary?”
Initially, students used the software in ESRI’s ArcGIS program to digitally create “Cell Megacities.”
Groups researched a world megacity and found the characteristics and features that made it unique, as well as those that would explain why millions of people flock to urban centers. They took these features and figuratively compared them to the structure and function of a living cell. The cell wall could be characterized as the Walls of Constantinople in Istanbul, Turkey, because both provide structure and protection in some capacity.
For the second benchmark, students were asked how they could use the power of digital storytelling through written materials and maps to help people in their own community. To add to the authenticity of the project, this task recruited the efforts of many local professionals and northeast Indiana GIS experts.
The students collaborated with community partners in order to generate ideas and support in developing a digital story. They wrote on topics such as animal rehabilitation efforts, poverty levels and food insecurity, as well as natural conservation endeavors.
Eight groups rose to the top of the pack and presented to community partners to obtain final feedback and suggestions before entering the 2019 ArcGIS StoryMapper of the Year Contest.
Community partners were Matt Bechdol of Geo Silos; Dawn Mason of United Way; Steve Hook of Noble County GIS; Elyse Faulkner of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; Shannon Carpenter of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership; Kevin Allison, who is retired from DeKalb Central schools; Dave Estes of Allen County GIS; Casey Jones of ACRES Land Trust; Ben Bond of Huntington GIS; John Davis of First Source Bank; Sarah Payne of Parkview DeKalb Hospital; Zach Lightner of Burt Blee Dixon Sutton & Bloom LLP; and Ann Finchum of Hicksville Bank.
