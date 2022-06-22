BUTLER — To fill a transportation void for the 2022-23 school year, the DeKalb County Eastern School District had to work money into its budget to purchase five buses to service the needs of special needs students within the district.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said with the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative no longer providing student transportation, it fell on the individual school districts to transport those students they serve to and from school.
The cooperative announced last year that it was going to quit offering transportation services within the four-county area in northeast Indiana, giving the districts that still utilized its services time to plan ahead.
Conwell said to service the needs of the district, the board of education approved the purchase of five buses from the co-op during Monday night’s meeting.
The buses were purchased from the co-op’s fleet of 17 buses it had offered to districts who needed transportation for the upcoming school year. Although the district doesn’t have five routes, they decided to purchase extra buses to have backups in case of mechanical issues or other needs.
Each bus is equipped with a wheelchair accessible lift to provide service to those students in need.
He said the buses purchased vary in year, to allow them to be worked into the district’s bus replacement rotation.
With the Free Federal School Meal Program ending for the 2022-23 school year, the board approved pre-COVID-19 breakfast and lunch prices for its students. Breakfast will be $1.55, lunch for elementary school students $2.30 and lunch for high school students $2.40.
Parents will also not see an increase in the material assessment fees for the upcoming school year as they will remain the same as 2021-22.
The only other action items was the approval of non-certified and operations salary schedule and the administrator salary schedule. Non-certified and operations personnel will receive a 4% increase in 2022-23 and administrators will receive a $1,500 increase for the 2022-23 school year. These contracts begin July 1.
Several resignations and retirements were accepted. Those include:
• Emily Sell — Eastside special education teacher;
• Kari Gibson — Butler Elementary teacher;
• Jennifer Wenzel — Elementary music teacher;
• Carlena Crawford — Eastside teacher;
• MaLeah Trenary — food services;
• Monica Howell — IMPACT Institute;
• Karl Kearns — NEISEC bus driver;
• Jacinda Towers — NEISEC teacher;
• Annamarie Timm — NEISEC psychologist;
• Sarah Knapp — NEISEC teacher;
• Jessica Handley — NEISEC speech pathologist;
• Christina Gould — NEISEC teacher;
• Caylie Dozois — NEISEC teacher; and
• Benjamin Callaway — NEISEC teacher.
