AUBURN — Heron Lake, a 300-acre development south of Auburn, will be sold in a sheriff’s sale April 22, by order of DeKalb Superior Court II.
The developers owe $5 million to Marquee Investments LLC of Fort Wayne, which can use that sum to bid on the property, according to court documents.
The sale will involve all of the 300-acre property, including its 100-acre lake, along the east side of C.R. 427, except for eight lakefront lots that have been purchased by private owners.
Also for sale is a 6-acre triangle of land bounded by C.R. 11-A, C.R. 23 and C.R. 427 that was intended as a commercial development.
FWI Investors LLC filed a mortgage foreclosure lawsuit involving the land on May 29, 2020, against Heron Development LLC, Jacob Fetters, Craig Linnemeier, Stephen Brown and three limited liability corporations — CLJF Realty, LEI Development and RSD3.
The lawsuit described the defendants as guarantors of a $3 million promissory note to FWI Investors LLC, signed Feb. 17, 2017. The lawsuit alleged that as of May 4, 2020, they owed principal and interest totaling nearly $4.4 million.
Court documents show that on Nov. 23, 2020, FWI assigned its interest in the loan documents to Marquee Investments LLC. Marquee Investments was incorporated Sept. 25, 2020, with William J. Federspiel as its registered agent, according to Indiana corporation records.
On Dec. 11, 2020, DeKalb Superior Court II Monte L. Brown ordered the property to be sold in a sheriff’s sale to satisfy the debt. Records show the parties involved agreed to the order. The sale is scheduled for April 22 at 1 p.m. at the DeKalb County Jail, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
Still pending in court is a cross claim that Fox Contractors filed against Heron Development for $1.2 million plus interest on a promissory note signed Feb. 3, 2020, involving work Fox Contractors performed for Heron.
In June 2017 interview with KPC Media Group, Stephen Brown, managing partner of Heron Development, said the Heron Lake project would be unique in the region.
Surrounding the 100-acre private lake, developers were planning three marinas, 200 residential units, a boutique winery and hotel and small retail/service businesses.
Plans showed 125 lakefront lots, with frontage ranging from 75-115 feet, and other lots from 85-95 feet wide.
An island in the middle of the lake was projected to feature a manicured park space and a pavilion that could accommodate 300-400 people. The property was intended to have trails and 5-10 acres of vineyards to produce its own wines, Stephen Brown said at the time.
