AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership is providing an opportunity for business leaders and community members to hear from city officials and education leaders in DeKalb County on their vision for 2020.
The Chamber is hosting a two part mini-series entitled DeKalb Vision 2020 in January and February.
During part one, “Cities and Towns” on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Rieke Lodge, mayors from Auburn, Butler and Garrett, and town officials from Waterloo will be sharing a State of the City and their vision for what is to come this year in our communities.
Part two, “Education” on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Community Foundation, will feature superintendents from DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern, Garrett, Hamilton, and Lakewood Park schools to shed light on education in DeKalb County for 2020.
Both events begin at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $10 for Chamber members and $20 for all others. Breakfast will be provided. Interested parties may register online at DeKalbChamberPartnership.com or by calling the Chamber office at 925-2100.
“Being informed on what is happening in our communities is a vital part of making good decisions and practicing sound business,” the Chamber said in a news release announcing the events.
