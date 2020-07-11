Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Merit Board, executive session to interview for DeKalb County merit sergeant, white room, DeKalb County Annex, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
5 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in door 24. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are recommended.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting electronically. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, access code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
