WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board voted Monday to purchase new heating boilers for DeKalb High School at a maximum price of $919,000.
The boilers “need fairly immediate attention,” said a memo from Steve Snider, the school district’s chief financial officer.
The district will buy the boilers under its guaranteed savings agreement for energy projects with Emcor, which also this year installed a solar-power field at Waterloo Elementary School and is installing LED lighting upgrades at all school district buildings except the new McKenney-Harrison Elementary School.
Under the agreement for the boilers, Emcor will seek the best prices and return to the school district any savings below the $919,000 guaranteed price. Savings occur in about 90 percent of cases, the board heard.
Snider said buying through Emcor would cost about about $100,000 less than purchasing the boilers through a traditional bidding process. Through its volume purchasing, Emcor can obtain lower prices than the school district could on its own, he said.
The board heard that new boilers possibly could save 30 percent on energy consumption.
DeKalb Central will pay for the boilers through its Rainy Day Fund.
School board member Greg Lantz said he would vote for the purchase to protect students and teachers from cold weather, but he complained about voting Monday morning on a proposal submitted Friday. He also asked why the boilers did not “rise to a level of priority a lot sooner.”
Lantz was told that the boilers were part of a larger package of projects involved in a voter referendum. The $37 million package was rejected by voters in May, and the boilers now can be treated as an individual project.
With classes beginning Thursday, the board approved contracts with 22 people for full- and part-time positions or extracurricular duties in the new school year:
• Andrea Reinoehl — McKenney-Harrison Elementary School kindergarten teacher;
• Lori Rodebaugh — Country Meadow Elementary School nurse;
• Desi Ross — Country Meadow paraprofessional;
• Tabatha Scherer — Country Meadow recess paraprofessional;
• Elandra Bauman — Waterloo Elementary paraprofessional;
• Amy Bassett — speech-language teacher;
• Andy Schmidt — DeKalb Middle School sixth-grade boys basketball coach;
• Baylee Rinehart — DeKalb Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball coach;
• Hollee Kubiszak — DeKalb Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball coach;
• Rachel Oettel — DeKalb High School applied skills raraprofessional;
• Lindsay LaRowev — J.R. Watson Elementary School paraprofessional;
• Brant Brown — DeKalb High School varsity second assistant boys basketball coach;
• Alfonso Bonilla – DeKalb High School assistant cross country coach;
• Darci Brown — DeKalb High School first assistant volleyball coach;
• Kelsey Pierce — DeKalb High School second assistant volleyball coach;
• Samantha Ihrie – DeKalb High School assistant volleyball coach;
• Shayla Vance — DeKalb High School fall and winter assistant cheer coach;
• Pauline Gowens — DeKalb High School cooperative education paraprofessional;
• Brianna Carpenter — Waterloo Elementary paraprofessional;
• Justin Rentschler — innovation coach;
• Laura Hoard — Country Meadow first-grade teacher; and
• Lynn Korthal — district Powerschool administrator for the Tech Department.
The board increased hours for Erin Houser, Waterloo Elementary paraprofessional.
Board members accepted 17 resignations:
• Colin Shull — DeKalb High School paraprofessional;
• Jennifer Edwards — DeKalb High School School counselor;
• Karen Muckenfuss — Country Meadow paraprofessional
• Andrea Reihoehl — J.R. Watson paraprofessional
• Amber Martinez — Waterloo paraprofessional
• Jason Bodner and Anthony Miller — DeKalb High School speech team assistant coaches;
• Josh Grogg — Powerschool administrator for the Tech Department;
• Tim Tropp — DeKalb Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball coach;
• Darci Brown — DeKalb High School volleyball coach;
• Kelsey Pierce — DeKalb High School second assistant volleyball coach;
• R. Woebbeking, Nicole McKean and Bonnie Keesler as bus drivers;
• Danita Groff and Linda Weyrick — DeKalb High School food service; and
• Lynn Korthal — business office specialist.
The board approved an extended contract for Nick Frank as freshman guidance counselor for DeKalb High School.
Board members approved changes to DeKalb High School’s student course fees, after being informed that most of the changes reduce what students are paying. A memorandum from new high school Principal Marcus Wagner said he had “discovered many discrepancies with textbook rental, consumables and courses fees” for students. “Many of the discrepancies were charging students twice for the same course fee or consumable,” the memo said.
The board accepted a grant to Waterloo Elementary School of $366 for its robotics competition from Community Foundation DeKalb County.
Superintendent Steve Teders said he and DeKalb Central principals will be interviewed by WANE—TV Thursday on the opening day for students. Interview segments will begin shortly after 5 a.m. and continue through 6:40 a.m.
