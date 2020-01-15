AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced three people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Michael B. Molina of Auburn was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Jan. 13, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jolyn E. Combs of the 300 block of West 16th Street, Auburn, received a two-year suspended sentence for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and a 180-day suspended sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentence will be served at the same time. She was placed on probation for two years and was fined $1. In a separate case, Combs was fined $1 for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kayla N. Hall of the 0300 block of C.R. 40, Avilla, was sentenced to eight days in jail and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, With credit for time she spent in jail while the case was pending, the sentence is deemed to have been served.
