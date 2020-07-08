AUBURN — The late Wayne Madden loved Auburn and was proud of his home city, his wife, Linda, told the Auburn Common Council on Tuesday.
With Mrs. Madden and four more of his family members attending, the council passed a resolution honoring Mr. Madden, who died unexpectedly May 30 at the age of 73.
Mr. Madden served on the city council from October 2016 until his death. He was a “dedicated, diligent, and impactful member” who “always maintained an independent and conscientious voice on the Auburn Common Council,” the resolution said.
He “demonstrated class, dignity, and city pride beyond reproach,’ the resolution added.
Mr. Madden will be “mourned, loved, and honored for his tremendous contributions to the City of Auburn and the Auburn City Common Council, and for an outstanding lifelong service to the DeKalb County community,” the council said.
Mrs. Madden spoke in response, recalling that her husband was born and raised in Auburn, where he worked as a paper boy for The Evening Star and later at The Brown House drive-through restaurant in his youth.
“When we were married, there was no question we were going to come back to Auburn and make that our permanent home,” she said.
“As busy as he was with family, friends and business, he was always looking for something more. Joining the Lions Club was his first chance to give something back to this community,” she said about her husband.
Mr. Madden rose to become the worldwide president of Lions Clubs International for 2012-2013.
“When he was president, he was able to bring a little of the outside world back to Auburn,” Mrs. Madden said. Her husband gave Lions leaders from all over the world a personal tour of Auburn, followed by a formal dinner at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. He later brought other Lions International presidents to visit Auburn.
“He loved Auburn, and he was very proud of Auburn, and when we traveled the world, he talked about it — a lot,” emphasizing the city’s automotive history, she said. Mr. Madden found Auburn Automobile Co. cars in Jordan, Spain and The Netherlands.
The council’s resolution noted that through the Lions, Mr. Madden brought hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to Auburn, paying for playground equipment at Rieke Park and a bus garage for the DeKalb Area Rural Transit service.
“Being a member of the City Council gave him another way to give back,” Mrs. Madden said about her husband. “He felt, being on the council, he could be just a little part of the future of what Auburn could be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.