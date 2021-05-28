ASHLEY — The Ashley-Hudson Police Department reported a successful rescue of an overdose patient on its Facebook page Thursday.
The department said that Thursday at approximately 4:30 a.m. Ashley-Hudson officers along with Ashley-Hudson fire personnel and paramedics were dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street in Hudson for a reported Fentanyl overdose.
When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 43-year-old man who did not appear to have a pulse. Officers immediately administered Naloxone, and the man regained a pulse and began to breathe again. The man regained consciousness and was transported to a hospital.
