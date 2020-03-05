Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.